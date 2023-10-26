All clear given in Vanuatu, Lola downgraded to Ex-Tropical Cyclone

In the final warning bulletin issued by the Vanuatu Met service, mariners were still being advised not to put out to sea until the storm system had fully left the country.

The low-pressure system is currently sitting to the northeast of the capital Port Vila and will continues to cause heavy rain and some strong winds in SHEFA province.

However, the National Disaster Management Office has issued an all clear for the country as efforts now turn to disaster assessments and getting emergency relief supplies to those worst affected by the now ex-cyclone.