Almost 100,000 students start school in Vanuatu

The Ministry of Education and Training is encouraging parents, teachers, school principals and community leaders to support children returning to school.

“All children who turn four years or older by 31 May 2023, including those with disabilities, should be enrolled to start kindergarten or above in the 2023 academic year.”

“We wish all students an amazing day,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Beverly Hills Primary School in Port Vila will be opening its doors for the 2023 Academic year on 13 February.

The Education ministry confirmed that the delay is due to some unfinished work on the buildings.