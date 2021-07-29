Australia sends 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vanuatu

Minister of Health, Silas Bule, was at the airport yesterday to welcome safe and effective vaccines from Australia’s Acting High Commissioner, Clemency Oliphant.

The 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine are manufactured in Australia and are approved by the World Health Organization.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has been supporting Vanuatu to respond to COVID19.

Vanuatu thanked Australia for its ongoing support to combat this crisis to ensure health security in Vanuatu and in the region.

Photo source Health Promotion Vanuatu