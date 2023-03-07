Back-to-back cyclones in Vanuatu - Stories of survival emerge

Authorities are yet to determine the full scale of the damages caused by the back-to-back severe tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin.

But those who had to endure the worst of the natural disasters last week believe demonstrating resilience is their only option.

"To have had two category four cyclones in less than a week is history in itself," Vanuatu's only female Member of Parliament, Gloria Julia King, told RNZ Pacific.

"[It's] something that even the elders in our families haven't seen before."

She said her island nation has had its fair share of severe weather events, highlighting the destruction caused by Cyclone Pam in 2015 from which the country has still not fully recovered.

"A lot of our schools are still in makeshift classrooms, [children] still sitting on the floor without desks and chairs."

But she is hopeful that the Ni-Vanuatu people will get through the challenges in front of them.

"I have seen Vanuatu come back from Pam, I've seen Vanuatu come back from Harold, and I am positive Vanuatu will be able to bounce back from Kevin," King said.

People with disabilities carried on backs

The country was hit by a category 4 Cyclone Judy first on 3 March, but just as people started to pick up the pieces, they had to rush to evacuation centres the following day as Kevin arrived as a category 3, intensifying to a category 4 and then reaching five over open water.

"People [were] carrying people with disabilities on their back to an evacuation building," Greenpeace Australia Pacific's advisor Shiva Gounden, who is in the capital Port Vila, said.

He said three-to-four families huddled in homes while properties around them were being wiped out.

"Roads are completely blocked or flooded. There's no access for anyone to leave the village for any type of emergencies."

"There's no power. There's no water," he added.

Gounden was in a village on Efate helping people prepare for Cyclone Kevin when it hit with a force much more violent than anyone was prepared for, he told RNZ Pacific.

He had to hold the doors of the house he was residing in for almost 10 hours in shin high water to remain safe.

"It was extremely strong," he said, describing Kevin's ferocity.

"I've seen and responded to several cyclones in my life and I felt Kevin was as strong as Cyclone Winston which wiped out Fiji."

"I was trying to hold my door from 5pm till about 3am. I was using all my [strength] with my hands and my back and my legs to try and hold the door because if I didn't, it would snap. There was water everywhere," he said.

'It's a tough go for many', Vanuatu journalist says

Vanuatu journalist Dan McGarry, who has been on the frontlines documenting the disaster, visited vulnerable communities in the aftermath.

He said people were living in 'impromptu housing' in various parts of Port Vila.

"What I found was quite disturbing," he said.

"It's becoming obvious that the increasing reliance on a cash economy is creating inequalities in terms of people's ability to cope with this kind of disaster cycle."

McGarry said informal settlements up on the hillside in the capital were covered with clothing lines because everything had been soaked.

"There were tarpaulins pulled across roofs to provide some sort of temporary shelter."

He has spoken with several residents and shared the story of one woman who has lost everything.

"She has no livelihood at the moment because her employer, of course, isn't calling her into work," he said.

"She's lost everything and she's without the means to return it. It's a tough, tough go for a great many people here in Port Vila," he explained.

