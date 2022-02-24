Biosecurity Vanuatu conducts meat safety training for meat inspectors

The Department of Biosecurity said the purpose of the training is to build capacity and strengthen inspection and monitoring in meat establishments such as butcheries and abattoirs.

“Samples collected from abattoirs and butcheries were analysed to determine the level of bacteria and presence of food pathogens in meat products.

“The significance of microbiology testing measures the performance of cleaning and sanitation in a meat establishment; determining the shelf life of a meat product and facilitating meat trade for domestic and export purposes”.

The training last week was organised as part of efforts to improve service delivery and ensure continuous safe meat production for domestic consumption and for export.

Photo supplied Caption: Participants with their certificates