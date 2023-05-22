Biosecurity Vanuatu names new Director

Sam is not new to Biosecurity.

He started with the then Department of Livestock and Quarantine as an intern in 2003 then further pursued his Bachelor's degree in USP Alafua Campus in Samoa.

He returned and joined the department as Quarantine officer at seaport south.

Sam then took up the appointment of treatment officer later in 2017-2018 and was Acting Director in 2019 for eight months. He further pursued his studies in Australia for a Master’s Programme and on his return, he was appointed Principal Biosecurity Officer.

The former Director's contract ended in September 2022 and he was appointed as Acting Director until late April 2023 he was appointed as the new Director for Biosecurity.

Photo supplied Caption: Director Armstrong Sam (Second from left)