Call Vanuatu for Free from Digicel Pacific countries

This offer is valid for calls from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Nauru to Vanuatu for the next 7 days.

Regional Digicel Pacific CEO, Shally Jannif, stated, “We know how important it is to be able to stay connected with friends and loved ones, especially at a time like this. We encourage everyone to reach out to their people in Vanuatu to let them know they’re not alone and that we are with them.”

Digicel Vanuatu would like to advise its valued customers that it is experiencing some network issues in Pentecost due to damage to infrastructure as a result of the passing of TC Lola.

In Santo, Malo, Gauau and Paama calls and SMS have been restored while 3G connectivity is available with limited capacity. Parts of Malekula, Maewoo, Ambae, Vanua Lava and Ambrym islands connectivity has been restored as well.

Digicel Vanuatu would like to thank its customers for their patience and understanding.

Overall, the network is performing well across the island and Digicel Vanuatu continues to monitor the network performance at all times.

Our technical team is working on the issues and hopes to have them resolved in the shortest time possible.

Digicel Vanuatu CEO, Yaser Maher, said; “It is our mandate to provide not just excellent service but social responsibility too for the people of Vanuatu. It is our commitment to connect people elsewhere. As we always say, we are a tuff tumas people.”

Digicel Vanuatu would also like to take this opportunity to urge everyone to focus on staying safe with their friends and loved ones at this time.