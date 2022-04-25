Call for Vanuatu police chief to reinstate officers suspended over brutality claim

A chief from the Teouma area, just outside Port Vila, George Natau, said the allegations have arisen after the officers arrested some youths who had been terrorising the area.

He has acknowledged that police brutality cannot be accepted but he said the commissioner must also take into account the rights of the more than one thousand people who live at Teouma.

He said these young people, arrested last Thursday, had been sought by police since last year.

Chief Natau said they have threatened women and children in the public road.

He said lives have not been safe with the youths around.

Chief Natau said the worst incident happened on Easter Monday when they went to his kava bar and after being denied free kava, began throwing stones at the bar and its staff and patrons.

The chief was one of those injured.

Police commander Robson Iavro has confirmed the allegations of brutality and the suspensions, saying an investigation is to be carried out.

There has been social comment that the youths were assaulted after they had been arrested.