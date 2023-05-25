CARE to support early shelter recovery in Tafea

The Early Shelter Recovery Project is supported by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) consistent with its mandate to lead and coordinate disaster preparedness and response in Vanuatu.

The project will be launched win the next few weeks and will be implemented in north and central Tanna, north Erromango and Futuna.

The project includes provision for distribution of early recovery shelter kits; training community Shelter Focal Points (SFP) on constructing “build back safer” structures; support communities to develop Action Plans for “build back safer”; and strengthen two-way engagement with communities in Tafea and Shefa through provision of information resources on disaster preparedness.

CARE Vanuatu will also consult with relevant provincial authorities on the implementation of the project.

The project will also converse broadly with different community groups (including women and girls, and persons with disability) to identify protection-related vulnerabilities to inform disaster plans developed for communities and area councils.

Photo supplied Caption: CARE with representatives from NDMO, NAB, USAID and CARE staff members.