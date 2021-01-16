CERF and FAO Project in Vanuatu to improve over 1,700 people's livelihood

The project objective is to provide urgent livelihoods assistance to the households on islands identified by the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity.

The islands are Pentecost, Ambae and Paama.

CERF funds are being utilized by FAO to procure the required agricultural inputs and working in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture to develop technical guidance materials and communications.

According to the deepartment, beneficiary households will then have advice on appropriate use of supplied inputs, taking into account their different education and information levels.

Crops selected for this intervention are vegetables, fast growing root crops and farming tools.

