China hands over 31 vehicles to Vanuatu Government

PM Loughman acknowledged China's continuous contributions to the development aspirations of the Republic of Vanuatu.

"Our two countries have enjoyed a strong and vibrant relationship which is based on a mutual understanding, friendship and genuine cooperation", PM Loughman said adding that China remains one of the main development partner in terms of development.

He added that the donation of the vehicles could not take place on a better occasion as China celebrated the 71st anniversary of the China Communist Party (CPC) on Thursday.

Ambassador Zhou said his country has strong longstanding and fruitful relations with Vanuatu and is prepared to assist Vanuatu further to develop its economy even after Vanuatu from its present status of Least Developed Country (LDC) to a Developing Country in December.

He has also hailed Vanuatu for its tireless efforts to keep its borders safe from COVID-19.

Ambassador Zhou also acknowledged Vanuatu’s 40th Independence anniversary celebrations saying it is a milestone and a mark of maturity for Vanuatu.

The new vehicles were requested by the previous Government as the country was preparing to host the 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting which was scheduled to take place in July this year but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

According to Prime Minister Loughman, the vehicles will be kept at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until next year when Vanuatu hosts the regional meeting of the Secretariat of the Pacific Community.

Photo supplied. Caption: Prime Minister Bob Loughman with Chinese Ambassador Zhou Haicheng during the handing over of the vehicles