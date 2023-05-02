China hands over more emergency relief assistance to Vanuatu

The presentation was made by the Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu, Liu Quan.

A statement said “The package included building supplies such as 30,000 meters of iron roofing, 3000 emergency lighting, tents, and other necessities along with food supplies like as 20 tons of rice, 200,000 instant noodles, and canned luncheon meat.”

Ambassador Liu said, “This marks a significant moment in our ongoing efforts to support those affected by the recent cyclone disaster. After almost two weeks sailing in the ocean, our assistance has finally arrived at our brother country Vanuatu.”

Vanuatu Prime Minister, Ismael Kalsakau thanked the Chinese government for their assistance.