Clean-up continues in Vanuatu as two category 4 cyclones barrage country

Hundreds of people remain in emergency evacuation centres in the capital Port Vila as Tropical Cyclone Kevin brought destructive winds and heavy rainfall.

ABC Pacific Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau said he was grateful for the assistance.

"With the generosity of the Australian government, we've undertaken a surveillance flight over Port Vila, Eramango and Tanna," he said.

"Suffice to say it's a very sad state of affairs."

Vanuatu cafe owner Lopez Adams has been mobilising a force of workers to clear up debris but said much of the damage in Port Vila has been contained.

"The cyclone has uprooted trees and maybe thrown them onto the roofs of some houses," Mr Adams said."Comparing it to the category 5 [Cyclone Pam] in 2015, there's a lot of houses still standing even in the settlements."

Photo credit Vanuatu Red Cross