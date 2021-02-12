Concern growing popularity of seasonal workers programme poses threat to Vanuatu economy

While the majority of those who attended were either out of work or laid off, a significant number were people who are already employed but believe they can earn better money picking fruit in Australia.

There are now fears of shortages in the teaching and nursing sectors, if professional workers are allowed to take up seasonal jobs overseas.

Vanuatu's former minister for internal affairs, Andrew Napuat, who presided over the seasonal workers programme in the previous government, is urging the current administration to take steps to restrict who can make the trip.

He told Pacific Beat the government needs to address the issue of low wages among professionals, which on the evidence of recent events is persuading many of them, including teachers, that they would be financially better off harvesting mangoes in Australia.

“Teachers have been fighting for a salary increase for a number of years now,” Napuat said.

“It's only proper that the government attend to their request and try and resolve that, but if we do not come up with an immediate solution, then for the next two to three years we're going to lose teachers, and also nurses and government workers, and the economy is really going to go down, said Napuat..

RNZ Pacific reports the Director of the Department of Labour, Murielle Meltenoven said Vanuatu plans to send a thousand seasonal workers to Australia for three-year contracts.

Potential candidates will need to register themselves and then do other tests to be eligible for the programme.

Photo file ABC Caption: Seasonal workers in Australia