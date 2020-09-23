Construction of Vanuatu’s new Supreme Court building begins

In his speech, the Prime Minister of Vanuatu , Bob Loughman said… “The building should have the dignity that reflects its status as the holder of the nation’s greatest ideals, but it should also be practical in design to allow those who work or are called before it, to carry out their functions in as harmonious a way as possible.”

“New Zealand is proud to be supporting the construction and development of a new Supreme Court of Vanuatu. Vanuatu’s legal system is recognised throughout the region for its strength and integrity, and the Halls of Justice project recognises the importance of the rule of law by working to ensure the Supreme Court is housed in a top-quality facility. It’s all the more pleasing that we are able to support this project as a contribution to Vanuatu’s 40th anniversary celebrations,” High Commissioner, Jonathan Schwass said.

The 1.2 billion vatu project is being jointly funded by the Governments of Vanuatu, Australia, and New Zealand.