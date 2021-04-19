Contact tracing underway in Vanuatu after new Covid-19 positive test result

Police officers and other officials who may have been exposed to the virus whilst handling the deceased body have undergone tests.

The deceased who was a crew member on a tanker was reported missing by his colleagues as the vessel sailed out of Port Vila over a week ago.

His body was found at Paradise Point by a search party.

At a press conference yesterday (Sunday), Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur announced the deceased was tested positive for Covid-19 after a post mortem examination.

Loughman announced a 3-day lockdown for Efate Island.

Travel restrictions are in place for Efate however schools, businesses and services remain open.

PM Loughman advised the public to remain calm and maintain safe and healthy hygiene practices at all times.

The Director of National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) issued a statement on Sunday afternoon, informing all public and agencies that the three (3) days temporary outbound travel restriction from Efate and its offshore island is effective from Monday 19 to Wednesday 21 April 2021.

NDMO confirmed that people are not allowed to travel out of Efate by sea or by air during this temporary travel restriction.

The travel restriction applicable to all domestic and international passenger travel.

Photo supplied Caption: PM Bob Loughman Weibur addressing the nation on Sunday.