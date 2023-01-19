Cyclone Irene bearing down on Vanuatu

At 2am local time on Thursday the category-1 storm was located about 215km south-west of Efate and 285km west-north-west of Tanna.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department said winds close to the centre were estimated at about 80km per hour.

The Department says damaging gale force winds of 75km per hour with gusts up to 100km will continue to affect the area within 140 nautical miles north-east from the centre of the system and is expected to affect the provinces of Tafea and Shefa from Thursday night to early morning.

A red alert is also in place for Malampa.

Heavy rainfall and possible flooding over low lying areas and areas close to the river banks, including coastal flooding expected to continue to affect the island group.

The Department is closely monitoring the system and will issue the next warning on the Tropical Cyclone Irene at 6am Vanuatu time.