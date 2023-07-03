Digicel Vanuatu & Telstra International deliver world-class cyber security to National Bank of Vanuatu

This collaboration symbolizes NVB’s dedication to safeguarding the integrity of its network and Customer Service channels and its ongoing commitment to ensuring that robust security controls are in place to counter evolving cyber threats.

Telstra International CEO, Roary Stasko, said; “Cyber security threats and attacks are an increasing challenge in the Pacific, as they become more frequent and complex. In collaboration with Digicel Vanuatu, we’re excited to partner with NBV and combine our expertise to confirm its cyber security defenses and help protect customers, data, and their businesses from cyber threats.

The partnership will see Telstra International and Digicel Vanuatu deliver a comprehensive suite of cyber security validation and audit services to NBV. These services will assist NBV to test the efficacy of its currently implemented cyber security measures across people, processes, and technology.

NBV Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Mathison, said; “This partnership is a significant step forward for NBV in our efforts to validate our cyber security posture. We are confident that Telstra International’s expertise and experience will help us to confirm and strengthen our cyber security credentials.”

Digicel Vanuatu CEO, Yaser Maher, commented; “We are delighted to be working with Telstra International to deploy their Cyber Security Services for NBV in Vanuatu. We are confident that this partnership will help us to meet the growing demands of our customers and to continue to provide them with the best possible service.”