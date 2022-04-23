Efate curfew removed, some restriction’s eased

Several other measures have also been relaxed regarding public transport, sports events and church services.

Schools and business houses will resume normal operations on Monday with their Standard Operating Procedures

Mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing however, will remain mandatory.

Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone said over 70 percent of the population are fully vaccinated and the number of new cases is declining.

Vanuatu recorded its first Covid-19 community outbreak on 9 March 2022.

The death toll is seven.

Leingkone said Efate and offshore islands moved from Alert level 3 to Alert level 2 on the Vanuatu Outbreak Alert System.

Photo file Caption: Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone