 

Efate curfew removed, some restriction’s eased

BY: Loop Pacific
05:49, April 23, 2022
7 reads

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has lifted the 8pm -6am curfew for Efate and Offshore islands- ending almost 2 months of strict restrictions on movement due to Covid-19.

Several other measures have also been relaxed regarding public transport, sports events and church services.

Schools and business houses will resume normal operations on Monday with their Standard Operating Procedures

Mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing however, will remain mandatory.

Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone said over 70 percent of the population are fully vaccinated and the number of new cases is declining.

Vanuatu recorded its first Covid-19 community outbreak on 9 March 2022.

The death toll is seven.

Leingkone said Efate and offshore islands moved from Alert level 3 to Alert level 2 on the Vanuatu Outbreak Alert System.

 

 

Photo file  Caption: Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone

     

Tags: 
Minister of Health
Bruno Leingkone
Vanuatu
Efate curfew lifted
COVID-19
Author: 
Tensly Sumbe
  • 7 reads