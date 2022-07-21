Election of new Vanuatu President goes into second round

As a result the Chief Justice Vincent Lunabek, who is also the Returning Officer for the election, has ruled that voting will take place again at 2pm (local time) today.

In the first round of voting this morning, former Vanuatu High Commissioner to Fiji, Nikenike Vurobaravu received the highest number of votes of 26 which did not meet the requirement in the Constitution.

Fifty-two Members of the Parliament and six provincial presidents make up the Electoral College and the successful candidate must meet two-thirds of the votes.

Results from this morning are as follows:

Louis Kwevira Fatu – 1

Andrina Thomas - 0

Serge Vohor - 2

George Andre Wells - 3

Sela Molisa - 5

Edwin Amblus - 2

Willie Jimmy - 6

Nikenike Vurobaravu – 26

John Korwar Path – 1

Jacob Bani - 6

Malao John Vimoli - 0

Moses Obed Tallis - 2

Jude Naru – 2

Photo screenshot TBV Caption: Election of new Vanuatu President underway in the Parliament chambers