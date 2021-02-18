 

Enumerators to assess vaccines knowledge and practices in Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
15:08, February 18, 2021
12 reads

The Ministry of Health with UNICEF have completed a training of youth enumerators in Vanuatu to carry out a rapid formative assessment to find out knowledge, attitudes and practices in regards to vaccines.

The enumerators will travel out to all the provinces in the coming week to interview parents and caregivers, and health workers - all important partners to ensure all children receive vital vaccines by the time they celebrate their first birthday.

According to UNICEF Pacific, partner organisations carrying out this survey include Youth Challenge Vanuatu, Vanuatu Family Health Association and Vanuatu National Youth Council.

Despite significant increases in coverage rates achieved through the Expanded Programme on Immunisation challenges remain.

These relate to human resources, geography, and remoteness of rural communities that mean at least one in five ni-Vanuatu children do not have reliable access to vaccines.

 

Photo UNICEF Caption: Youth enumerators 

     

Tags: 
Vanuatu
Vaccines
children
Rapid formative assessment
UNICEF Pacific
  • 12 reads