Epi submarine volcano activities decrease

According to the department, steam gases emerging from the submarine volcano have decreased this morning.

The latest observation from the Geohazards team shows high levels of sulphur dioxide around the area of the submarine volcano.

However, the Volcanic Alert Level is maintained at Level 1.

The observations also confirmed that the volcanic cone is building up with less ash emissions.

Aviation and mariners have been advised that the danger zone is along the East side of Epi Island.

People on Epi and surrounding islands have also been advised to stay on alert for any warnings or messages from the VMGD.

VMGD will continue to closely monitor the volcano activity.

Photo supplied Caption: Steam gases from the East Epi submarine volcano