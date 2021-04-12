Farm Support Association and Napil Rural Training Centre conduct value chain vegetable production for young farmers

“The objective was to uplift the skills of young farmers and practice their farming knowledge,” says Peter Koah, the Association Director of Farm Support Association.

“The nurseries built will support the young farmers to produce off season vegetables to restore the income generating activities during COVID-19 and volcano ash falling training gaps.”

Peter Koah said the training was conducted by the Napil Rural Training Centre as hands on exercise in the respective location identified by young farmers.

“Twelve nursery shade houses were built in twelve different locations for thirty-two young farmers and graduates.”

A total of twenty-three males and nine females participated in the training.

The activity was funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

