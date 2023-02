The Nadi to Port Vila service as well as the return flight have been cancelled.

The airline says subject to weather conditions, flights are expected to operate as normal on Thursday.

Customers whose travel has been disrupted will be accommodated on the Thursday flights.

Category cyclone two TC Judy is located 175km from Vanua Lava in northern Vanuatu.

The cyclone is slow moving and expected to develop into a category three system.

Photo file