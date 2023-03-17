 

Fijian Military officers assist in rebuilding local school in Vanuatu

13:31, March 17, 2023
Fijian Task Force personnel are currently assisting the affected population at the Vila Number 2 SDA Primary School in Vanuatu.

More than 30 Fijian military officers are at the venue providing humanitarian support by repairing classrooms which sustained damages.

Platoon Commander for the Vanuatu Assist, Lieutenant Malakai Lakoenailesilesi said they are providing a quick fix in the school and their main priority is for the children to get back to school.

The school was closed after the full verandah was badly damaged from the two consecutive cyclones which hit the country two weeks ago.

The school also confirmed that it is now operating by providing home school packages for the students. 

Initial reports from Vanuatu's National Disaster Management Office have indicated approximately 251,319 people, of which 125,500 are children, have been impacted by the dual tropical cyclones, nearly 80 percent of the country's population.

There were no reports of fatalities.

The Fijian soldiers have been deployed to assist Vanuatu respond to the twin cyclones.

     

