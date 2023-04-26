Fijian soldiers return home after recovery assistance in Vanuatu

The soldiers left Port Vila yesterday.

Republic of the Fiji Military Forces’ Major Timoci Naivalu extended his thanks to the communities and people of Vanuatu for showing their love, care, and appreciation for their efforts.

Naivalu also thanked his officers for their efforts during the month-long deployment.

The team assisted in the distribution of rations, clearing of debris and rebuilding of houses in the affected areas.

The soldiers were based in communities in Mele, Takara, Onesua, Siviri, and in Vila they went to the Seventh Day Adventist School at Nambatu and Seaside community.