Finance Minister launched new URA website

The new website is accessible at www.ura.gov.vu. It is a user-friendly and informative site that will provide users who would be customers of electricity and water in Vanuatu, policymakers, and researchers with relevant and updated date information on utilities electricity, and water regulations in Vanuatu.

In his official remarks, the Minister emphasised the importance of the regulatory role of the Authority to ensure that customers of electricity and water in Vanuatu have a fair treatment by the utilities while at the same time ensuring the financial sustainability of the utility operators.

The newly launched websites feature updated electricity and water prices, information for all utilities operating in Vanuatu, the Authority’s Commission Decisions, electricity snap short, and monthly electricity comparison reports which are of interest to policymakers, and other features including news about regulatory events.

The website also has a geospatial information system for Electricity and Water Utility locations within Vanuatu with details that provide browsers with an in-depth understanding of electricity and water supply service coverage throughout the country.

Browsers will appreciate the Authority Publication Menu as it is easy to navigate and locate the Commission Decisions, Reports, Standards, and Guidelines with the legislations and subsidiary legislations.

Users can make good use of the Publication Search menu to search reports by sector of Electricity or Water, by Year, and by Type of documents.

URA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Kaun highlighted that the Authority’s website is intended to present the Authority’s functions to the public at large.

The core purposes of the URA are to ensure the provision of safe, affordable, reliable electricity service and water supply in Vanuatu.

Photo Caption: Minister of Finance John Salong launching the new website.