 

Health development partners support Vanuatu Ministry of Health

BY: Loop Pacific
10:35, March 6, 2022
16 reads

Vanuatu’s Health Development Partners handover medical equipment and supplies to support Ministry of Health Covid-19 preparedness and response.

The development partners include UNICEF, WHO, the Governments of Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, and The Pacific Community (SPC).

They provided 6,000 antigen detection rapid diagnostic test (Ag-RDT) kits: 5,000 Gene Xpert cartridges and 5,000 swabs for PCR testing; 15,000 Viral Transport Media (VTM) and swabs to allow Covid-19 tests to be transported to the testing laboratory.

Other items are therapeutics to treat Covid-19 cases; five AIRVO high flow oxygen machines for Port Vila Central Hospital; 60 Oxygen Concentrators; and additional PPE (personal protection equipment) for frontline workers.

Acting Director of Public Health, Dr. Jenny Stephen said, “Strong partnerships with the Ministry’s development partners are vital in Vanuatu’s Covid-19 preparedness and response efforts, including Covid-19 vaccination.”

Dr. Stephen further added, “Ongoing support from development partners is key to helping the Ministry and other frontline agencies keep Vanuatu communities protected from Covid-19 and ensuring that all eligible target populations are reached with vaccines.”

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Health Silas Bule (centre) with representatives of health development partners during the handing over ceremony in Port Vila.

     

Tags: 
Vanuatu
COVID-19
Health development partners
Author: 
Tensly Sumbe
  • 16 reads