Health facilities in SHEFA and TAFEA provinces resume operation

The public can now receive health care services at the nearest health facilities.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is encouraging people to go to their nearest health facilities for any health services as Vila Central Hospital will now only be used for emergencies and referrals.

In SHEFA Province, health services are provided closer to the doorstep at the following health facilities that are resourced with nurses and doctors:

Imere Health Centre,

Erakor Dispensary,

Pango Kalwat Memorial Health Centre,

NTM Heath Centre,

Erasa Municipal Dispensary,

Welu Dispensary

Saint Camille Dispensary ( Anamburu),

Vanuatu Family Health Medical Centre,

Kam Pusum Hed at Wan Smol Bag, Tagabe,

Marine Reach Family Care Centre at Teouma Valley.

Saupia Health Centre, Paunangisu, Efate

Amuari Dispensary, Lelepa Island

Silimoli Dispensary, Nguna Island

Marowia Dispensary, Emau Island

Rufare Mauri Dispensary, Ifira Island

Faemauri Dispensary- Emae Island

Amboh Dispensary- Tongoariki Island

Silimauri Health Centre- Tongoa Island

Tavalaba Dispensary- Pele- Tongoa Island

People in TAFEA Province can now access health services at:

Green Hill Health Centre

Jet Dispensary

Lamlu Dispensary

Whitesands Health Centre

Kuarumanu Dispensary

Imaki Health Center South East Tanna

Ikiti Dispensary and Iounanen Dispensary SouthWest Tanna

Rotobeka Dispensary Aniwa

Naukero Dispensary Futuna Island

Ipota Dispensary North Erromango

Port Narvin Dispensary North Erromango and Dillons Bay Dispensary

The MOH said patients, who are on routine medical check-up must consult with their doctors and get their medication close to their community clinics.

This is part of the Ministry’s decision to reinforce and activate referral pathways outlined in the National Health Referral Policy, National Health Facility Role Delineation Policy and roll out of its human resources placements that has increased in health facilities since 2017.

Photo supplied Caption: Jet Dispensary, Tanna Island.