Health Minister announces 48 hour curfew for Vanuatu

At a media briefing today, Leingkone said the curfew will end at 6pm on Thursday.

He has also the public to remain at home during the curfew period.

The Ministry of Health has also suspended vaccinations.

Leingkone said the National Disaster Management Office has been activated for Efate and its offshore islands.

Efate and its offshore islands have now moved to Vanuatu Outbreak Alert Level 3.

The ministry said this means that the risk is very high and that there is community transmission of Covid-19 on Efate and its offshore islands.

The public is encouraged to advice from the Ministry of Health.

Photo screens Health Promotions Vanuatu Caption: Minister for Health Bruno Leingkone