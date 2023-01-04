How a trip to Birmingham inspired Vanuatu's Gloria Julia King to run for office

The mother, football coach and community leader said witnessing the challenges Vanuatu sportspeople and officials had during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham inspired her to run in the elections.

"I was unsure, I was uncertain about if this was my calling,"

"Until this year, when we went away for the Birmingham game in England was the first time that I was exposed to the games and the potential Vanuatu would have."

Ms King hopes her rise to becoming the first female MP in Vanuatu in 14 years will allow other women to join politics.

"I believe strongly that if they are given an opportunity to represent, they will be able to," she said.

"However, they need to rise up above the stigma of tradition and culture."

Photo Gloria Julia King is Vanuatu's only parliamentarian after being elected to office last year.(

Hilaire Bule / AFP / Getty Images