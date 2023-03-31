Increase in ciguatera fish poisoning cases in Vanuatu

Three cases are from Efate, two from Ambrym and a case each has been reported in Ambae and Maewo island.

The ministry said 63 per cent of the cases reside in Efate, 19 per cent live in Maewo.

Seven per cent of the cases are from Ambrym, four per cent are in Pentecost, Ambae and Santo.

According to the ministry, 69 per cent of the cases consumed reef fish – not specified, sixteen per cent ate snapper and fifteen per cent ate grouper fish.

MOH has emphasised the importance of early detection and management of ciguatera fish poisoning.

“Anyone who suspects that they have symptoms of ciguatera should visit their nearest healthcare facility immediately for care and follow up.

“Seek advice from the Government Vanuatu Fisheries Department and other local authorities to determine which fish in your areas present the highest risk,” The ministry said.

