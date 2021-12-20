Increase in volcanic activity at Vanuatu’s Mount Yasur

In a statement, the department said as of 19 December 2021, the Volcanic Alert Level of Yasur volcano remains at Level 2.

In its major unrest state, Yasur is continuing with ongoing volcanic gases and ashes emissions

VMGD said latest data analysis indicates that the Yasur volcanic activity is currently high in the level of major unrest state.

“An increase of activity was recorded on Saturday 18th December 2021 around 09:00pm and was confirmed by observations data of bombs ejected from the vent to volcano cone.

“This means that the level of risk for visitors accessing areas within the Danger Zone A (Areas around the crater rim to the parking lot) REMAIN HIGH. Areas and villages located close to the volcano may continue to expect volcanic gasses impacts and/or ash falls following wind directions (currently South-southeast wind Directions)”.

The department is reminding tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island that with this current activity and ongoing presence of volcanic gases and/or ash around the crater, the level of risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater rim to the parking area remains high.

The department is closely monitoring the volcanic activity.

Photo supplied Caption: Ash plume from Mount Yasur volcano