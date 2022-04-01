Japan donates VT20M to Vanuatu for 2 projects

Ambassador Chiba Hirohisa signed the contract remotely with the Minister of Education and Training, Samson Samsen, for "The Project for Upgrading of Showground Primary School" totaling over VT 16 million on 16 March 2022.

The project will support the construction of a new school building with relevant educational facilities to assist the students and teachers of the school in Luganville, Espiritu Santo.

The other project named "The Project for the Provision of an Emergency Boat to Gaua Island Council of Chiefs", amounting to over VT 3 million, will provide a boat for emergency transportation which is essential to the livelihood of people in Gaua island and its surrounding smaller islands in Torba Province.

The contract was signed remotely by Ambassador Hirohisa and Chief Willy Grey Plasua, President of the Malvatumauri National Council of Chiefs, on 22 March 2022.

GGP is a Japanese grant assistance scheme which provides benefits directly to small communities and grass-roots people in the fields of education, health, water supply and so on. Over 130 projects have been implemented in Vanuatu since 1996, amounting over VT 1 billion in total.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Education Samsom Samsen signs the grant agreement.