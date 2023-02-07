Kalsakau wants Melanesian staff at MSG secretariat

Ishmael Kalsakau, who is also chair of the MSG Secretariat, made the statement following the recruitment of two Indonesian consultants to work in the MSG secretariat in Port Vila.

"We must first look within our region if we have people with required skills," Kalsakau said.

"If the Melanesian region does not have those skill sets for any upcoming job, then we can look beyond our region," he said.

Kalsakau's remarks to the MSG Director General Leonard Louma come after members of the Vanuatu Free West Papua Association staged a protest outside the secretariat in Port Vila against the hiring of Indonesian consultants.

Louma had said at the time that the agency is aiming to strengthen its capacity, which includes the recruitment of two Indonesian nationals, filling the roles of the private sector development officer and the manager of arts, culture and youth programme.

Louma said the secretariat has been directed to re-prioritise its activities and is now positioning itself to meet the demands and expectations of the leaders.

He also added that saying only Melanesians should work at the MSG Secretariat is like saying that only Pacific Islanders should work at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, adding it is disingenuous to suggest such a notion.

But, the Free West Papua Association in Vanuatu said hiring the Indonesians makes a mockery of the support Vanuatu has given West Papua for many years.

However, Indonesia has associated membership status in the MSG the granting of which has been criticised by Pacific civil society groups due to the ongoing conflict between Indonesia's military and the West Papua liberation army.

Meanwhile, The United Liberation Movement for West Papua has observer status in the Melanesian Spearhead Group and is actively seeking full membership.