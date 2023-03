Yonhap News Agency reports Tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin swept across the Pacific country from 1- 03 March, affecting over 80 percent of its population and causing nationwide power outages, according to the ministry.

“The government hopes this assistance will help Vanuatuans affected by the cyclones swiftly return to their daily lives and recover from the damage,” the ministry said

Photo Vanuatu Red Cross Society/Facebook Caption: Damage in Port Vila, 4 March 2023