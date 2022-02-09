La Nina and tropical low affect Vanuatu

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department (VMGD) said the La Nina increases chances of above rainfall across the country with increased chances of flooding, flash flooding, mudslide and overflow of river banks.

While Vanuatu is in its normal wet season (November to April), the current established La Nina event and potential development of any tropical lows or tropical cyclones within the Vanuatu Area of Responsibilities may triple the amount of rainfall In Vanuatu.

Vanuatu National Warning Centre has predicted 3-4 cyclones to pass in the Vanuatu Area of Responsibilities during this cyclone season (2021/2022 TC Season).

So far, 2 tropical cyclones have passed, TC Rudy (Cat 2) and TC Cody (Cat 2).

The department said a tropical low-pressure system remains in Vanuatu and heavy rainfall will continue to be experienced over the islands for the next two days.

Strong gusty inland winds will be experienced due to these heavy cloud activities over the group.

VMGD through the weather office has issued a Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall, flash flooding and strong inland winds of up to 30knots throughout Vanuatu. A strong wind warning is also current for all open coastal waters of Vanuatu.

VMGD strongly advice that people visit the website (www.vmgd.gov.vu) for warnings and Information or VMGD Facebook page

VMGD continues to monitor the situation and will advise everyone should the situation intensify during the next 24 hours.

Photo supplied Caption: Heavy rainfall and rough seas in Port Vila.