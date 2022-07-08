 

Liberation fighter Wenda gets warm greeting in Vanuatu

BY: Loop Pacific
08:36, July 8, 2022
The head of the United Liberation Movement of West Papua, Benny Wenda, has arrived in Port Vila from London where he is based.

Representatives of the Vanuatu West Papua Independence Committee, who are organising his trip, made sure the media was present only during a welcome ceremony at the Shefa Provincial Government Headquarters.

Shefa Province has adopted the people of United Liberation Movement of West Papua (ULMWP) as "brothers and sisters of Vanuatu".

The Movement's flag is flown alongside the Shefa Provincial Flag at its Headquarters in Port Vila.

It is not clear if Wenda will meet with government leaders.

He will be in Port Vila for two weeks.

Vanuatu has donated a plot of land along with office facilities for use by ULMWP as its International Office in Port Vila.

 

Photo: RNZI/ Koroi Hawkins  Caption West Papuan independence leader Benny Wenda. 

     

