Magnitude 5.3 offshore earthquake occurs north of Espiritu Santo Island

The epicenter was about 25 km (16 miles) west-northwest of Port-Olry.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 24 km (15 miles), and weak-to-light shaking was probably felt throughout Malampa, Penama, Sanma, and Torba provinces.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake reports Crisis24

It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.

Light aftershocks are possible over the coming days. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.

