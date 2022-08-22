Measles routine vaccination for South Efate

“If your child is aged between one and five years old and has not had the measles vaccine, he or she should receive the measles vaccine as soon as possible to protect him or her,” said Shefa Public Health Manager, Obed Manwo.

In South Efate, Shefa Provincial Health Office is delivering the measles routine vaccination through its Mother and Child Health (MCH) Unit and health facilities in Pango, Mele and Erakor.

The Mother and Child Health Unit, also known as MCH, is open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8am to 12pm and from 1pm to 4pm.

On Tuesday and Thursday MCH is closed to proceed to outreach visits in schools and communities to deliver measles routine vaccination in South Efate.

The MCH is located at Georges Pompidou, next to Shefa Provincial Health Office and the Ministry of Lands.

The Shefa Provincial Health Management Team is reminding the population of Shefa Province of the decentralisation of health services.

This means people living in Nambatu, Nambatri, Elluk and Pango can go to Pango Health Centre to receive their measles vaccination.

Those living close to Mele village can visit Maurifanga (Imere) Health Centre and those living in the vicinity of Erakor can go to its dispensary. People living in Port Vila can visit the MCH.

Photo file