Motion to suspend former Vanuatu PM dismissed

Salwai and Luganville MP, Matai Seremaiah, are facing charges of corruption and bribery in a trial due to be heard by the Supreme Court later this month.

The motion, put forward by Government Whip Kenneth Natapei, claimed the charges against the pair brought into question the integrity of parliament.

Salwai is also facing a perjury charge.

However this morning, Speaker Gratien Shedrack dismissed the move, saying the two MPs had not yet been proven guilty by a Vanuatu court and at this stage they were innocent.

The trial of Mr Salwai and Mr Seremaiah is expected to begin on 23 November.

Suit and tie a must for parliament

Meanwhile Gratien Shedrack has also told MPs they must wear suits and ties when they enter the debating chamber.

Shedrack pointed out that standing orders required MPs to wear 'formal business attire' when in the chamber.

Many MPs preferred to wear tropical island shirts, sometimes accompanied with a suit, but the Speaker said if security staff had to wear a tie then all MPs should be wearing similar attire.

The parliament is meeting in its second ordinary session - the last session for this year with 14 bills up for discussion.