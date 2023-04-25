Natural disasters preparation training held in affected areas of Vanuatu

The training was conducted by Adventist Development and Relief Agency.

A statement said “The program, called “Disaster Ready Church” (DRC), is designed to educate community members, including youths and church leaders, on how to respond during different types of disasters, including before, during, and after a disaster strikes.”

“The participants are taught how to identify different types of disasters and what actions they should take to stay safe. They also learn how to move to evacuation centers and how to look after themselves and others at the centers.”

The training ended last week Friday.

The DRC workshops had begun in Santo in 2019, but due to the Covid pandemic, the programme was halted for the past two years.

The training will also be held in Tanna and Port Vila.