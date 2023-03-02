New cyclone bears down on Vanuatu

The storm originated south of Solomon Islands on Wednesday and is expected to move south-east bringing gale force winds to Vanuatu tonight and later to New Caledonia.

The Fiji Meteorological Service issued a gale warning for Cyclone Kevin.

A spokesperson, Stephen Meke, told RNZ Pacific it was a category one and it was expected to intensify into a category two by Thursday evening with gale force winds to have a big impact on Vanuatu.

"It could even go further to a category three, for now we are maintaining it as a category two, we expect a lot of rain, severe flooding for flood prone areas as well as expecting six to eight waves and even up to 10 metres," he said.

It comes as Vanuatu's capital Port Vila and northern islands survey the damage from Tropical Cyclone Judy, which is still threatening southern islands.

Vanuatu's Prime Minister said work has been happening around the clock to restore power in southern islands where Judy cut communication.

Ishmael Kalsakau told RNZ Pacific most of the communication lines have been restored in Port Vila.

But he said it was difficult to near impossible to get hold of people on the southern islands of Erromango and Tanna, which were hit hard by the cyclone.

"I'm unable to reach most of the islands because the towers are down," he said.

"People have been working the whole day yesterday and right up until this morning trying to sort everything (communications) out."

Kalsakau said a medical boat made its way to Erromango the day before the cyclone hit, to provide medical assistance if needed.

He said there is a surgeon onboard but there has been no word yet from the team.

Surveying the damage

Vanuatu Metservice said Tafea remained under red alert.

There are no reports of deaths or serious injuries in Port Vila from Cyclone Judy.

Journalist Dan McGarry, who is in the capital, said the water supply which was cut off as the system passed over has since been restored.

McGarry said Port Vila residents prepared well for the storm but it was still quite an experience.

"It was a quite frightening at the time but having had a chance to take a look around town the place it looks a lot better than it did in 2015 for example when Cyclone Pam came through. That was a category five.

"There's going to be a very large clean-up required. There are branches and leaves strewn everywhere.

"But, all in all, there were very few buildings damaged and even most of the larger trees managed to get through intact.

"And very thankfully we have no news of injuries or deaths."

Scenes of devastation on Epi Island Photo: Malon Taun