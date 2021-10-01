New NZ high commissioners for Fiji, Vanuatu | Loop Vanuatu

Charlotte Darlow becomes Fiji High Commissioner.

As a career diplomat, Darlow has been New Zealand's senior official for Pacific regional processes, including the Pacific Islands Forum.

She has also held senior roles focused on climate change, environment, and international security.

Nicola Simmonds is to become High Commissioner to Vanuatu.

She has also had experience across the Pacific and in development, with posts in Solomon Islands, and been the Wellington-based high commissioner to Nauru.

According to Mahuta, "sustaining our diplomatic networks are more important than ever as we collectively combat Covid-19".