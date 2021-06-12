New programme in Vanuatu aims to help seasonal worker families

"We're very aware in the Pacific that seasonal work can bring great economic benefit but those benefits need to be felt by not just the worker but also by their family, so that takes some financial planning training and good communication," World Vision Vanuatu's country director Kendra Derousseau said.

"We also know that the distance imposed by seasonal work can break families apart so the 'Femili i Redi' curriculum also looks at how to keep a family relationship healthy and strong, despite the distance".

Australia's Pacific worker programmes are sold as being "win-win" that helps farmers and others in regional parts of the country get workers they struggle to otherwise, and it's a great source of income and life experience for Pacific islanders.

But they've not been without their criticism, from welfare issues and accusations of sub-standard accommodation, to deaths on the road.

The Australian government wants to review the two schemes: the Pacific Seasonal worker program that sees people working in agriculture, as well as the newer Pacific Labour Mobility program where people come to work in meat processing centres or in aged care.