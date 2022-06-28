A new project in Vanuatu focuses on giving children a strong foundation to grow

The country director for Save The Children Luke Eldos said the project known as Building Bren Blong Pikinini or Building the Brain of the child will stretch over 4 years throughout the country.

He said the aim was to give Vanuatu's children a strong foundation to grow from.

The Secretary-General of the local Christian Council of Churches, Pastor Shem Temar said the development of Vanuatu relied on helping children get a good start in life.

Mr Eldos said that Save The Children as a non-government organisation has chosen to work together with churches and the government because they will always be there even if non-government organisations leave.