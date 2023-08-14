New timeline approved on climate change fight

Pacnews news agency reports that UN member states and organisations have until 22 January 2024 to submit written statements to the ICJ Secretariat in The Hague.

ICJ President, Joan Donoghue, further allowed a three-month extension to 22 April 2024 for countries to submit written comments on written submissions by other States and organisations.

On 24 July 2023, Vanuatu's Permanent Representative to the United Nations supported by the 14 co-signatory States to the Advisory Opinion, requested an extension of three months to the original submission deadline, which was set at 20 October 2023 by the ICJ.