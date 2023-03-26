New two-way radio system for Santo East School Enforcement Officers

The radios will be used to enhance communication between officers and staff in school, making it easier to control and manage student behavior, as well as daily activities.

The radios were provided by the school administration, and are part of an effort to improve security measures in the school and ensure a safe learning environment for all students from Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) to Secondary.

SES said that with this new technology, officers can quickly respond to incidents and coordinate with other officers on duty, providing a more effective response to any situation that may arise.

The officers who received the radios expressed their gratitude, saying that the new technology will make their jobs much easier and allow them to provide better support to the school.

They also noted that the radios will help to strengthen the relationship between officers and school staff, making it easier to work together towards the common goal of maintaining a safe and secure learning environment.

The introduction of the two-way radio system in Santo East school is a positive step towards improving safety measures in the school.

Photo supplied Caption: Santo East School Enforcement Officers with the new two-way radio system.