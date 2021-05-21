New Zealand announces further COVID-19 vaccine and economic support to Vanuatu

“Aotearoa New Zealand is proud to be partnering with Vanuatu to counter the health and economic effects of the pandemic,” High Commissioner Schwass said.

“As whanaunga, a friend and partner, New Zealand stands alongside the Pacific at this difficult time. In recognition of our close ties, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has recently announced a wide-ranging package of economic and vaccine support to the region.

“For Vanuatu, New Zealand will provide 690 million vatu in direct budget support to the Government to help with its response to the economic shock of the pandemic and build long-term economic resilience.

“Although Vanuatu has done an excellent job of keeping COVID 19 out of the community, the national economy has been seriously affected, particularly in terms of tourism and the wider services sector.

“New Zealand’s budget support will be used to address priority areas identified by the Vanuatu Government, with a focus on helping workers get through the crisis and supporting businesses to manage the uncertainty of closed borders.

“New Zealand will also work with the Vanuatu Ministry of Health to roll out vaccines, and we have agreed to provide 162 million vatu to support the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan.

“We will all benefit from a vaccinated world. Access to safe and effective vaccines for Vanuatu will protect communities, and help people to reconnect,” High Commissioner Schwass said.

Photo source NZ High Commission/FB (file) Caption: New Zealand High Commissioner to Vanuatu Jonathan Schwass