NUV and Vanuatu Intellectual Property Office develop academic and educational cooperation

The MoU will help develop academic and educational cooperation on the basis of equality and reciprocity to promote knowledge-based economy in fostering and promoting creativity and Innovation in Vanuatu.

Under the partnership, the VanIPO will support the NUV to promote innovation for economic growth as well as provide trainings and services on intellectual property laws and respect of intellectual property rights.

The NUV will develop with the support of VanIPO educational programs on intellectual property rights for school students and teachers.

Thus, the NUV will actively contribute to raise awareness on intellectual property.

The Vice Chancellor and President of the National University of Vanuatu, Jean-Pierre Nirua, said, “The students of Vanuatu need to understand the relevant laws of Vanuatu that are applicable to intellectual property rights so that they can help their communities to protect their rights. As the national university of the country, the NUV seeks to become a key player in Pacific Research and Development so we can also contribute to train local researchers to master key knowledge about the economic, scientific, cultural, intellectual properties that Vanuatu has and must protect for the benefit of its future generations. The country has been and continues to be a huge research laboratory for many foreign researchers aiming for a PhD or some international recognition.”

Nirua said it is time to train local intellects and researchers to take stock and control of Vanuatu’s national heritage so future generations can also cherish the same benefits we have experienced.

Brittien Yosef, the Registrar of the VanIPO, said, “The VanIPO with its affiliation to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and its global network will share its knowledge and experience for the benefits of the students and the teachers. We also hope that integrating intellectual property courses will encourage innovation, creativity, research and entrepreneurship.”

The development of the NUV is aligned with Vanuatu People’s Plan and the Vanuatu Education and Training Sector Strategic Plan.

It is expected that new programs and courses will be developed for offer through the NUV School of Arts, Languages and Cultures.

Photo supplied